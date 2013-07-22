Giving birth should be a teensy bit less stressful for Kate Middleton inside the historic, luxurious Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. Checking into the Paddington, London facility early Monday, July 22 with Prince William at her side, the Duchess of Cambridge is giving birth in the same location that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana delivered Princes William and Harry; Prince Charles' sister, Princess Anne, also gave birth to children Peter and Zara Phillips inside Lindo, among other British royals.

And, as reported in the Daily Mail and other outlets, the Lindo Wing is more lavish than ever in 2013, after undergoing a major renovation last year. Boasting not just the "highest quality of care" for all pregnancies, the wing features individual birthing rooms and a birthing pool, and each room features satellite TV, radio and internet access, daily newspaper deliveries and a safe.

Middleton and Prince William, both 31, plus their guests will also enjoy a devoted catering staff -- which offers, among other things, a complete wine list (including champagne for the celebratory moments). The Daily Mail reports that the per-diem cost for delivery in a private suite totals up to over $9,000 in U.S. currency.

The late Princess Diana returned to St. Mary's for a tour its new pediatric intensive care unit back in April 1997, just four months before her death.

As it happens, Middleton entered the facility via the Mary Stanford entrance -- the same entrance that Princess Diana use when William was born back in 1982.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton Giving Birth: Lavish Details Inside Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital