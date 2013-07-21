It's show time! Pregnant Kate Middleton has gone into labor and has checked into the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, a Palace rep confirms to Us Weekly in a Monday, July 22 statement. At press time, Prince William's wife of two years was expected to give birth naturally to their first child. Says the Palace:

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted this morning to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

With an original due date of July 11, the royal tyke -- regardless of gender -- will one day ascend to the throne as King or Queen or England (following in the footsteps of great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, grandfather Prince Charles, and father Prince William). Once safely delivered, the baby's gender, weight and time of birth will be revealed in a public declaration, signed by medical staff, posted on an easel right behind the gates of Buckingham Palace.

"While it is a deeply personal and private event, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge realize this is a time of national celebration and that there will be vast interest in the baby," a royal aide told Us.

One thing the world will have to wait for: The name. A source notes that the couple "may take some time" to select the moniker for their future monarch.

The birth itself, by all accounts, caps off a happy nine months (minus some acute morning sickness during the first trimester) for the Duchess and Duke, both 31. "They're both so excited and have so many questions," a source adds. "They want to know what the baby will look like and who it will take after."

In the final weeks of her pregnancy, as William completed his Royal Air Force duty in Anglesey, Wales, Middleton had been scouring high-end London furniture stores to furnish the 20-room, four-story Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, where the family of three will move this fall. The couple both returned to London from Anglesey last Friday.

"Kate is making sure she's done as much as possible for the new house before the baby is born," a Middleton family source said. It's not a bad distraction for the first-time mum, either. "Naturally, she's a little nervous!"

