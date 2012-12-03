Christmas came early for Kate Middleton and Prince William, who revealed on Monday, Dec. 3, that they're expecting their first child next year. But the royal bundle of joy isn't just a gift for the Duke and Duchess. In fact, the whole world seems to be celebrating the happy news.

Among the first to send their well-wishes to the parents-to-be were President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who said in a statement: "We extend our congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the welcome news out of London that they are having their first child."

Others are weighing in, too. Minutes after the big announcement, celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Ryan Seacrest, Ivanka Trump and Brooklyn Decker took to Twitter to share in the couple's baby joy. Here, Us Weekly rounds up just a few of the happy reactions from some of your favorite stars.

Khloe Kardashian: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!! A royal baby!!! :) awwww so sweet"

Kim Kardashian: "Aww so cute! Congrats!"

Brooklyn Decker: "I hope Royal Baby and Blue Ivy Carter become best friends."

Ivanka Trump: "A royal baby is on the way for #KateMiddleton and Prince William! lovely! #royalbaby"

Maria Shriver: "Wonderful news for Prince William & Kate Middleton. Kate has Hyperemesis. Had that with my last child. Not fun at all. Hang in there, Kate."

Ryan Seacrest: "Will & Kate +1."

Lo Bosworth: "Wonder if Kate and Willz need me to nanny the new baby?"

Cheryl Cole: "I'm sooooooo excited that we're having a royal baby!!!! Congratulations to Kate and Wills!!!!!!"

Richard Branson: "Congrats to Kate & Will on expecting your first child. The happiest day of your life to look forward to!"

Damon Lindelof: "'KATE MIDDLETON'S UNBORN CHILD SHALL SAVE US FROM THE FISCAL CLIFF!!!' — My Cardboard Sign Today"

Josh Malina: "I hope it gets Kate's hair."

Estelle: "Beautiful. Congrats Will and Kate."

