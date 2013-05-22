Kate Middleton is radiant as she shows off her growing baby bump at the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace, while Jennifer Aniston stages a mini Friends reunion with Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox. Plus, Kim Kardashian can't believe her pregnancy curves: See Us Weekly's top stories from Wednesday, May 22, in the roundup!

1. Kate Middleton Plays Up Pregnant Bump at Queen Elizabeth's Garden Party: Pictures

Kate Middleton was the bright spot at Queen Elizabeth II's annual summer garden party on Wednesday, May 22 -- in more ways than one! Dressed in a lemon-yellow coat dress and cream-colored bow fascinator, the seven-months-pregnant Duchess of Cambridge stood out from the crowd of other guests, who clamored for a glimpse of her growing bump.

2. Video: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry Have Hilarious Friends Reunion on Ellen

Almost 10 years after the last episode of Friends, Jennifer Aniston and her costars are still making Us laugh! In a new skit taped for Wednesday's episode of Ellen (which Aniston co-hosted), the 43-year-old actress reunites with Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox...with hilarious results.

3. Video: Kim Kardashian on Pregnancy Curves: "How the F--k Did I Get Like This?"

Kim Kardashian is proud of her baby bump now, but learning to love her new curves took some time, as seen in a new promo for the eighth season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Discussing her body with family, the pregnant reality star asks, "How the f--k did I get like this?"

4. Kellie Pickler Wins Dancing With the Stars: My Husband Cried!

Kellie Pickler may not have won American Idol, but she crushed the competition on Dancing With the Stars. The 26-year-old country singer was named the winner of Season 16 of the ABC reality dance competition on Tuesday, May 21 -- and she wasn't the only one overwhelmed by emotion!

5. Kim Kardashian Makes "Final Trip" to Paris Before Baby's Birth: Pictures

Au revoir, Paris! Kim Kardashian is making the most of her time in the City of Lights before she has to bid it adieu for the next several months. The pregnant reality star and her mom, Kris Jenner, explored the city on Tuesday, May 21, taking in the sights and enjoying some quality mother-daughter time.

