Kate Middleton Is Redecorating Kensington Palace!
Kate Middleton may be royalty, but she's also a happy homemaker!
If her husband, Prince William, 30, doesn't undertake another tour with the RAF, the Anglesey-based pair will officially make London their base. "They'll want the extra space and security" if there's a baby on board, a source recently told Us Weekly of their proposed move to Kensington Palace.
Middleton's getting a head start by redecorating the apartment they'll inhabit, which once belonged to Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, 71.
"She's keen to work with interior designer Kelly Hoppen," said a source, "but she wants to do a lot herself." Structural work on the pad begins this September.
The move makes sense to William, who recently told Katie Couric he's "keen to have a family."
"This is why William has chosen not to share his future RAF work plans until next summer," the source explained. "If they're expecting, it will be full-time London for them."
And rest assured, once Middleton, 30, hits the three-month mark, "the pregnancy will be announced," the insider told Us. "It won't be hidden."
