Duchess Kate Meets With Recovering Addicts on Valentine's Day
While Prince William is 8,000 miles away on his six-week tour of duty in the Falkland Islands, the duchess of Cambridge continued to fulfill her royal obligations on Valentine's Day in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old royal visited The Brink, an alcohol-free bar linked to Action on Addiction, where she received a card and bouquet of red roses from 8-year-old Jaqson Johnston-Lynch.
"Happy Valentine's Day, your Royal Highness," said Johnston-Lynch, whose mother works for Action to Addiction. "I'm sorry Prince William can't be here."
Kate -- who wore a burgundy coat with a cinched waist -- sampled what appeared to be a pina colada at the bar, but it was actually a smoothie they named "Duchess."
The duchess of Cambridge became a patron of the organization in January. It is her second official solo outing since becoming a member of the royal family in April 2011.
She also visited Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
