Kim Kardashian sure could use a lesson in manners from Kate Middleton.

The National League of Junior Cotillions named the newlywed royal to the top of their annual etiquette list of the "Ten Best-Mannered People of 2011," while Kardashian failed to make the list, and was slammed as the "Most Ill-Mannered" person of the year.

Compiled by the etiquette and social training program, the list ranks actors, celebrities, singers and athletes based on one's "demonstration of dignity, honor and respect," according to NLJC national director Elizabeth Anne Winters.

Praised for "the poise and dignity with which she conducts herself in the public spotlight," Prince William's wife of eight months was the clear front-runner for this year's top spot, said Winters.

Justin Bieber (no. 2 on the list) and Paula Abdul (no. 3) were also applauded for their behavior this year, as were Taylor Swift (no. 5) and Harry Potter's Emma Watson (no. 9).

Kardashian didn't even make the list, with the group blasting Kris Humphries' reality star ex for "making a private matter public and disrespecting the institution of marriage."

