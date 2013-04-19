Kate Middleton is going to be a natural at motherhood. The Duchess of Cambridge, 31, has officially taken on three new charities, St. James' Palace announced on Friday, Apr. 19, all of which "reflect Her Royal Highness's personal interests in supporting children and young people to build their skills, confidence and aspirations."

The three patronages include Place2Be, an organization aimed to support the mental and emotional health of schoolchildren throughout the UK; SportsAid, a charity that helps fund both young disabled and non-disabled athletes toward their Olympic and Paralympic dreams; and the Natural History Museum, which introduces youngsters to the richness of our planet.

Middleton is expecting her first child with husband Prince William in July, but has already started to show signs of nesting in recent weeks. The six-months-pregnant royal was spotted antique shopping in Fakenham, Norfolk -- close to Anmer Hall, the country home where she'll one day reside -- on Saturday, Apr. 13.

A source told Us Weekly that Middleton was looking at vases in particular and taking photos of several pieces on her phone. "She seems to be very organized in her home decorating," the onlooker said.

"She was happy to mingle with other customers," a spokesman for the Mews Antique Emportium said of the "radiant" mother-to-be. "No purchases were made by the Duchess, although some were made by her friends."

Middleton is also currently a patron to several other causes, including Action on Addiction, East Anglia's Children's Hospices and the National Portrait Gallery.

