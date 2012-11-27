The Duchess' hairy regrets?

World-famous brunette Kate Middleton debuted a daring new hairstyle at London's Natural History Museum Tues. Nov. 27 -- with cropped, side-swept layers that framed her face, and her longer locks in loose, sexy waves.

The Duchess of Cambridge put the stylish new 'do to the ultimate test the next day when she and husband Prince William arrived in the town of Cambridge for the opening of a new hospital. The chilly late-November wind threatened to upend the future Queen's talked-about new tresses as she and William, both 30, waved to subjects from a balcony.

The Daily Mail reports that Kate (clad in a MaxMara Belli overcoat and dress with brown suede Aquatalia ankle boots) was visibly nervous dealing with the windy situation -- and even admitted to one royal subject that she was having second thoughts about the switch-up.

"I told her I loved her new hair style," spectator Joanne Baldwin told the Mail. "She said: "I'm not sure about it. It's a bit windy today." I said don't worry, it looks lovely.'"

During the day in Cambridge, Middleton also ran into a relative, Dr Penny Barton, first cousin to her father, Michael Middleton.

"She did look a bit surprised, although I think she knew I would be here," Barton told the paper. "The family is terribly thrilled and very very proud because we think she does a good job and it's not easy walking about talking to lots of people and being genuinely interested in who she meets."

