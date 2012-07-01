Awkward alert!

On Saturday, Duchess Kate and her husband Prince William attended her Marlborough College friends' wedding in the village of Bishops Lydeard, Somerset, England. Also in attendance: Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, who has kept a low profile since getting involved in a fake gun scandal back in April.

But at the wedding, Will and Kate, who arrived separately from her sister, had their own low profiles to maintain. The Daily Mail reports that among the 300 guests were William's ex-love interests Olivia Hunt (whom he dated in 2000) and Rose Farquhar (whom he dated before Kate), plus Kate's previous boyfriends Henry Ropner (whom she was rumored to be dating when she and Will split in 2007) and Willem Marx (her first Marlborough love).

If there were any signs of awkwardness between the couple and their former flames, it didn't show. Kate, 30, was all smiles in a blossom print silk chiffon dress by Beulah teamed with her favorite L.K. Bennett nude heels and a white hat designed by Jane Corbett. William, 30, who generously held an umbrella over his wife of 14 months, wore grey striped pants, a long tail coat and a light blue vest.

Pippa, 28, looked stylish in an embroidered pale pink Alice Temperley shirtdress, black heels and a black hat.

