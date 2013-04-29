Two years down, a lifetime to go. On this date, April 29, in 2011, the world watched a real-life fairy tale come true when Prince William married his longtime love, Kate Middleton, in an extravagant royal wedding at Westminster Abbey. Now, 24 months later, the happy couple are celebrating not just their second anniversary, but also the upcoming birth of their first child, heir to the British throne.

A rep for St. James's Palace says, "I'm afraid we're not giving any details on their anniversary plans, as [they are] private." However, a source tells Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already celebrated the special occasion, in anticipation of William, 30, being away on the actual wedding date because of his Royal Air Force duties.

"Today is, by tradition, their paper anniversary," one insider tells Us. (In the U.K., the first anniversary is cotton; the second is paper.) "And yes, they have bought each other appropriate gifts."

A second source says the Prince and his six-months-pregnant wife enjoyed a romantic dinner together in London on Friday, April 26, after finishing up their tour of the Harry Potter and Batman exhibits at Warner Bros. Studios. They were joined on the tour by Prince Harry but left without him in a Jaguar XJ. Following dinner, William went back to Anglesey, Wales, to resume his job as an RAF pilot. He will remain there on Monday.

Middleton will not be spending her anniversary alone, however. She's currently visiting with kids and their families at Naomi House Children's Hospice in Hampshire, England, as part of Children's Hospice Week 2013.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton, Prince William Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary With Private Dinner