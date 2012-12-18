Royal Mary Poppins, reporting for duty? Not quite.

When Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their first child (or children, if it's twins) next year, they will once again break with royal tradition. While British rulers have typically enlisted full-time teams to help with newborns, the Duke and Duchess, both 30, plan to handle the lion's share of childrearing, sources tell Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Royal pregnancies

Still, Kate plans on returning to her work as a volunteer for the Scouts and other charity organization -- which means the royal couple will hire a part-time nanny. "They want to be as hands on as possible," one insider says.

"Hands-on" also means that William and Kate will likely raise their child outside the palace walls. "They're very outdoorsy," one friend says. "I'm sure it will be the same with the kids -- playing outside and going for walks."

PHOTOS: Kate's body evolution

Before that very special childhood begins, however, the first-time mom-to-be needs to fully recuperate from a second bout of hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness) -- and adjust to eating for two.

PHOTOS: Awww! What Kate looked like as a kid

"Kate promised herself she would only eat healthy until the firth," the source says, adding, "As soon as she can eat normally again, she'll be avoiding processed foods."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton, Prince William Hiring Part-Time Nanny