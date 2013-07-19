Kate Middleton, Prince William leave Bucklebury for London, Cory Monteith's drug abuse revealed and Tamera Mowry reveals she was a virgin until she was 29: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Friday, July 19, in the roundup!

1. Kate Middleton, Prince William Leave Bucklebury for London

One step closer to the royal magic hour! After about a week away in the comfort of the Middleton family home in the English countryside, pregnant Kate Middleton -- plus husband Prince William -- abruptly departed Bucklebury with police escorts around 3 p.m. local time Friday, July 19, Us Weekly can confirm. The expectant royal couple are bound for London, and all royal protection officers have since departed the Bucklebury area.

2. Cory Monteith's Drug Abuse: "He Was Not a Typical Addict"

Behind Cory Monteith's lovable jock character on Glee was a man locked in a lifelong battle with drug addiction. The 31-year-old British Columbia, Canada native's secret life -- months after a rehab stay -- was exposed when he was found dead in his Vancouver, British Columbia hotel on July 13 after a taking a lethal mixture of heroin and alcohol.

3. Tamera Mowry Was a Virgin Until She Was 29

The 29-year-old virgin! Tamera Mowry-Housley, cohost of the new talk show, The Real, revealed to Hot 97's radio station on Thursday, July 18, that she waited until she was 29 to do the deed -- and has only slept with one person, her husband, Adam Housley.

4. Rob Kardashian Posts Throwback Picture With Adrienne Bailon, Sisters Kendall and Kylie

Is Rob Kardashian mourning happier times with ex Adrienne Bailon? Just days after the "Uncontrollable" singer, whom he dated for two years from 2007 to 2009, expressed regret for ever getting a tattoo of the E! reality star's name on her butt, the 26-year-old sock designer posted a throwback picture of them via Instagram.

5. Elin Nordegren Does Not Approve of Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn

Not so fast. Despite a Page Six report that Elin Nordegren approves of ex-husband Tiger Woods' girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, and think she's "a very good influence on Tiger," a source tells Us Weekly that it's simply not true.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton, Prince William Leave Bucklebury for London, Cory Monteith's Drug Abuse Revealed: Top 5 Stories