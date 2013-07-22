Royal baby watch! Kate Middleton goes into labor, gives birth to a baby boy and husband Prince William says they "could not be happier": See Us Weekly's top 5 royal baby stories from Monday, July 22, in the roundup!

1. Kate Middleton Goes Into Labor, Checks Into Hospital

It's show time! Pregnant Kate Middleton has gone into labor and has checked into the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London, a Palace rep confirms to Us Weekly in a Monday, July 22 statement.

2. Kate Middleton Giving Birth: Lavish Details Inside Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital

Giving birth should be a teensy bit less stressful for Kate Middleton inside the historic, luxurious Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. Checking into the Paddington, London facility early Monday, July 22 with Prince William at her side, the Duchess of Cambridge is giving birth in the same location that her late mother-in-law Princess Diana delivered Princes William and Harry; Prince Charles' sister, Princess Anne, also gave birth to children Peter and Zara Phillips inside Lindo, among other British royals.

3. Kate Middleton's Mom Carole, Sister Pippa Won't Be in Delivery Room

Kate Middleton has the full love and support of her mum and sis -- but that doesn't mean Carole and Pippa Middleton will be coaching the Duchess of Cambridge in the birthing suite at St. Mary's Hospital. Contrary to speculation, Kate's mother Carole, 58, and sister Pippa will not be in the delivery room in the Lido Wing as Kate welcomes her first born. "Buckingham Palace denied rumors that they were going to be in the delivery room with Kate. She very much wants just her husband to be there," NBC News reported on Monday, July 22.

4. Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby Boy! Duchess, Prince William Welcome Son

Sound the trumpets: at long last, His Royal Highness is finally here! The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy -- her first child with husband Prince William -- at St. Mary's Hospital in London on Monday, July 22, the Palace confirmed via Twitter. "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 4.24pm. The baby weighs 8lbs 6oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry & families have been told and are delighted. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well and will remain in hospital overnight."

5. Prince William on Birth of Son: "We Could Not Be Happier"

Well-wishers from all over the globe rejoiced upon hearing that Kate Middleton had given birth to a son on Monday, July 22. But no one is more thrilled about the arrival of the royal baby than the newborn's father, Prince William. "We could not be happier," the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement shortly after his little bundle of joy was born.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton, Prince William Welcome Baby Boy: Top 5 Royal Baby Stories