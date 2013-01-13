July 2013 is going to be an exciting time at Kensington Palace! Pregnant Kate Middleton and Prince William expect to welcome their first child midsummer, they announced in an official statement on Monday Jan. 14 "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in July," St. James' Palace tells Us Weekly.

"The Duchess's condition continues to improve since her stay in hospital last month," the statement adds of Kate, 31, who was hospitalized in early December for acute morning sickness. The wording of the royals' happy announcement -- "a baby," singular -- also puts to rest speculation that Kate and William, 30, were expecting twins.

Had Middleton not been admitted to the hospital, the couple had intended to make their announcement at this time, with Middleton safely in her second trimester. "This is the announcement they were hoping to make all along. The Duke and Duchess are delighted that they can finally make the official announcement today," a source explains to Us.

Adds a second insider of Kate's potential due date:"We are looking at the very early days of July." July is a bittersweet month for William; the first of that month was the birthday of his late, beloved mother, Princess Diana.

