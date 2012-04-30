Kate Middleton hasn't let her royal status go to her head. Or her wardrobe.

After stepping out several times last week in an array of stunning looks, Duchess Catherine hit yet another event in rainy London on Saturday.

With her husband of one year at her side, Kate attended the wedding of close pal Hannah Gillingham and Robert Carter at St. Andrews Church in Wingfield, England.

For the happy occasion, she chose the same blue lace Erdem dress that she wore for her first event in Canada during the Duke and Duchess' North American tour last June.

She accessorized the sophisticated look with blue suede pumps, a coordinating fascinator and leather belt.

"They were beaming," an onlooker tells Us Weekly of Prince William, 29, and Kate, 30, whose first wedding anniversary was Sunday. Their entrance in the church even caused a bit of comic relief."They sat close to the front of the church, so they had to walk down the aisle together to get there," explains the observer. "It made a few people chuckle."

Fittingly, another royal wedding star was also on hand for the lower-key event: Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, who has been tip-toeing back into public life after her Paris gun scandal two weeks ago.

Kate is known for remixing key pieces of her enviable wardrobe. In July she arrived in Scotland for the nuptials of Zara Phillips and her rugby beau Mike Tindall in the same vibrant green Diane Von Furstenberg dress she wore just a few weeks earlier at a reception held in her and William's honor at British Consul-General Barbara Hay's Los Angeles residence.

