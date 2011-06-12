Even the future Queen of England has the right to reuse and recycle key pieces in her world-famous wardrobe.

PHOTOS: Repeat offenders! Other celebs who've repeated fave outfits

After feteing Queen Elizabeth's 85th birthday and a pal's wedding on Saturday, Duchess Catherine hit yet another public event in rainy, windy London on Sunday. With new hubby Prince William at her side, Kate, 29, attended a service at St. George's Chapel in honor of Prince Philip's 90th birthday. (In addition to Philip and Queen Elizabeth, fellow royals Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Zara Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also spotted at the event.)

To mark the occasion, Kate wore a blue Jacquard coat dress and a matching fascinator.

PHOTOS: How Kate got ready for her royal life

The cute periwinkle outfit may be familiar to the more studious royal watchers: Kate wore the exact same ensemble at the 2009 wedding of Nicholas van Cutsem, a close pal of William, 29. She also wore the same nude LK Bennett heels that both she and sister Pippa have been wearing out and about of late.

But Kate's repeat outfit is not a royal faux pas at all: Queen Elizabeth herself frequently trots out favorite items in her own wardrobe repeatedly.

PHOTOS: Get Kate's style for less

After the 50-minute service in honor of Philip's lifetime of service to his wife and country, the royal revelers -- about 100 in all -- retreated to Windsor Castle for a lavish luncheon, The Daily Mail reports.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly