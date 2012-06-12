Kate Middleton must feel quite confident in blue!

For her final Royal Jubilee tour stop in Nottingham Wednesday, Prince William's bride wore her favorite blue Missoni coat dress to greet Queen Elizabeth -- the same one she wore on March 1 when she and the Queen met for tea.

Pairing her outerwear with a cocktail hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan, the Duchess of Cambridge, 30, accessorized her Thursday look with black heels and a black clutch.

During their Royal Jubilee engagement, Middleton, her husband, 29, and brother-in-law Prince Harry, 27, waited at the Nottingham train station for Her Royal Highness to arrive, and passed the time by sharing a few laughs.

"Harry was on the other side of the platform, grinning at William and Kate," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "William shouted across the platform: 'Are you waiting for the same train as we are?' and the three of them all started giggling."

Once the Queen arrived -- without her husband, Prince Philip, who is recovering from a five-day hospital stay -- the group chatted with well-wishers assembled at the station.

In town to meet with dignitaries at the Council House, William and his wife are expected to attend a ballroom reception and visit Basford's Vernon Park, where William will give a brief speech about his work with the Queen Elizabeth Fields Challenge.

Since kicking off March 8 in Leicester, the Diamond Jubilee tour -- marking 60 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign -- has made stops in U.K.'s Manchester, Salisbury, Richmond and Liverpool.

