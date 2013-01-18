Kate Middleton resurfaces at a local Starbucks, while Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt get drunk and chatty about their sex life: See Us Weekly's top stories from Friday, Jan. 18 in the roundup!

1. Exclusive: Kate Middleton Resurfaces at Local Starbucks: All the Details!

One grande decaf skinny latte for the Duchess, pronto! Last Friday, Jan. 11, a pregnant Kate Middleton quietly emerged from Kensington Palace for a very hush-hush jaunt: A walk through Kensington Gardens with dog Lupo followed by a drop-in at a nearby Starbucks!

2. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Get Drunk, Discuss Lackluster Sex Life

Now that they're shacking up with a slew of international stars, Celebrity Big Brother contestants Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are being forced to go without sex. And they are not happy about it.

3. Kristen Bell Shares Bare Baby Bump Picture

The actress, who is expecting her first child with fiance Dax Shepard, tweeted a funny photo of her dog using her pregnant belly as a headrest.

4. LeAnn Rimes Jokes: I Have Sex With Eddie Cibrian "Whenever He Wants It"

TMI, LeAnn Rimes! The country singer got extremely personal with Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell in a recent interview about her much talked-about marriage to Eddie Cibrian.

5. Maci Bookout, Teen Mom Star, Gets Back Together With Ex-Boyfriend Ryan Edwards

Is Maci Bookout a fool for love? The Teen Mom star reunited with Ryan Edwards, her ex-boyfriend and baby-daddy, in December 2012 -- but multiple sources say the unemployed ATV racer can't be trusted.

