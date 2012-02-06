She's known for her chic, yet affordable, wardrobe, but not every item in Kate Middleton's closet is budget-friendly.

PHOTOS: Kate's best looks ever

After returning from a Caribbean vacation -- and saying goodbye to husband Prince William who's currently serving in the Falklands -- the Duchess of Cambridge, 30, was spotted in jeans, knee-high black boots and a gorgeous brown suede coat with fur lining in London on Monday. She carried her favorite Mulberry Small Polly Posh handbag in Midnight, which retails for $1,050.

PHOTOS: Kate's body evolution

Middleton first showed off the pricey purse back in June and took it on the royals' North American tour during the summer.

PHOTOS: Look back on the royals' amazing year

For her first public outing since William's departure, the style icon spent three hours at the Richard Ward salon and picked up groceries at Partridges.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly