Kate Middleton isn't scaling back her royal responsibilities. The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge will visit Hope House, Action on Addiction, in London on Tuesday, Feb. 19, St. James' Palace announced on Tuesday, Feb. 5. This will be the 31-year-old's second official appearance since announcing her pregnancy in December 2012.

Middleton will meet clients and staff at the 23-bed residential treatment center. Action on Addiction offers a safe place for women to recover from substance abuse; they are also given additional support for other compulsive disorders. Prince William's pregnant wife became a patron of Action on Addiction in January 2012.

PHOTOS: Royal pregnancies

The mom-to-be has been seen in public only a handful of times since revealing her baby news late last year. She attended the unveiling of her first official portrait at the National Portrait Gallery on Jan. 11. "I thought it was brilliant," Middleton told curators of the painting, created by Glasgow-born, South African-raised artist Paul Emsley.

PHOTOS: How Kate Middleton is prepping for motherhood

In the following weeks, Middleton was spotted purchasing maternity clothes at JoJo Maman Bebe and browsing the racks at Reiss. Due in July, the duchess also emerged from Kensington Palace to order a drink from Starbucks and take her dog Lupo for a walk.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's body evolution

While royal parents have historically hired full-time teams to assist with newborns, Middleton and her 30-year-old husband want to handle the bulk of the childrearing, a source recently told Us Weekly: "They want to be as hands-on as possible."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton Schedules Second Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement