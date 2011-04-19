Honeymoon shopping, perhaps?

Kate Middleton was shopping at Warehouse, a luxury clothing store on Kings Road in London on Tuesday. The store posted on their official Twitter page: "We're ridiculously excited here at HO that Kate Middleton is shopping in Warehouse on Kings Road!"

The store speculated: "[We] think she is treating herself [to] a honeymoon wardrobe after buying this dress!" They linked to their Tropical Bird Print Dress--a moderately priced $105 piece for spring. The white dress is covered with elegant blue, yellow and neutral colored leaves and flowers; several birds adorn the silk garment as well. The description adds: "The cinched in waist and capped sleeves will suit and flatter any shape."

A shop assistant told Us Weekly: “I can’t really comment, but I can say she was very happy, buzzing! She didn’t spend a lot of money though.”

