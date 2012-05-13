Sporty Duchess!

Kate Middleton was in the sidelines Saturday cheering on hubby Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry at a charity polo match in Berkshire, England.

But the Duchess of Cambridge's school days as an athlete were readily apparent as the future Queen, 30, showed off impressively muscular calves in a flouncy dress (a light teal petal print shift from Libuela) that billowed on the breezy day; William's wife of one year wore her trademark wedge sandals as her famous hair flew against the wind.

The Duchess wasn't the only scene-stealer at Saturday's polo game, either. Her companion for the event was none other than Lupo, the adorable chocolate cocker spaniel she and William, 29, adopted earlier this year. At one point during the day, Harry, 27, couldn't resist cuddling little Lupo.

Held at at Coworth Park, near Ascot, the two-day charity match (the Audi Chalenge Cup) drew the likes of Russell Crowe, Gemma Arterton and Tom Hardy, among other celebs.

Last Friday, Kate showed off her world-famous figure n Frida, at the BOA Olympic Concert in London, looking stunning on the red carpet in an emerald Jenny Packham pleated gown featuring a low-cut neckline and a sheer, lace back.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton Shows Off Athletic Bod at William's Polo Match