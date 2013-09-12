Duchess slim, gorgeous in custom dress at first post-baby official event

Us Weekly

She's baaaack! Duchess Kate was at Prince William's side for the inaugural Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London on Thursday evening -- and for her very first formal event since giving birth to son Prince George less than two months ago, the Duchess of Cambridge did not disappoint. Arriving with a tuxedo-clad William at 7:10 p.m., Kate, 31, wore a drop-waist, floor-length, pale gold sequin gown by (who else?) Jenny Packham. Although similar to an existing design, the duchess's dress was custom-made, and cost approximately $6,300 in U.S. currency.

William is set to present two awards inside the event which celebrates outstanding achievement in the field of African conservation. The duke, 31, plans to redouble his commitment to the cause after announcing earlier on Thursday that he's left the armed forces after nearly eight years of service in the Royal Air Force.

The couple -- along with baby George, who was born on July 22 -- are expected to move to their new residence at Kensington Palace in London soon.

Those closest to the duchess, meanwhile, have been marveling for weeks at her amazingly slim figure following the prince's birth. "A few weeks after George was born, you could hardly tell she had just given birth," the source marveled to Us of the 31-year-old duchess. "Kate's still breast-feeding, and the small weight she gained while pregnant has just melted off. She's not dieting."

