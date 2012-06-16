The entire royal family was out in their Saturday best after watching the Trooping the Color parade in London, England on Saturday, and Kate Middleton was nothing short of dazzling.

On the Buckingham Palace balcony, the Duchess, who looked gorgeous in an ice blue Erdem dress and matching Jane Corbett hat, stood alongside her husband, Prince William. Also out to watch the ceremony were Queen Elizabeth II, a healthy Prince Philip (who was hospitalized last week during many of his wife's Diamond Jubilee celebrations), Prince Harry and cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Saturday also marked the Queen's "official" birthday, which is always celebrated in June, even though her actual birthday is April 21, when she turned 86.

With all the members of the royal family congregating together, the scene was reminiscent of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding day on April 29, 2011 when the wedding party gathered on that same balcony after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now, a royal insider tells Us that Kate, 30, and William, 29, hope to conceive their first child anytime between the last leg of their royal tour in September 2012 and summer 2013.

And while the plan in place may sound rigid, there's no doubt that Kate's natural grace with children will make her a great mom. In fact, out on the balcony, Kate bent down to explain the happenings to Lady Louise Windsor, William and Harry's 8-year-old cousin, who was also a bridesmaid in their wedding.

