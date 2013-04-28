Kate Middleton is lending her voice to support Children's Hospice Week. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince William in July, released her first broadcast message as part of a campaign for UK's Together For Short Lives charity.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's baby bump style

Wearing a black top with a white collar, the 31-year-old mom-to-be delivered the touching message with grace. "I have been fortunate to see first hand the remarkable work that they do for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families. It is simply transformational," she shares in the video, posted on Saturday, Apr. 27. "Children's Hospice Week is a time to recognize, celebrate and support the inspirational work of these hospices, and those who provide palliative care to these children and families. Children's hospices provide lifelines to families at a time of unimaginable pain. The support they give is vital."

PHOTOS: Royal pregnancies

As patron of East Anglia Children's Hospice, Middleton asks viewers in the touching broadcast to support the charity.

"In order to carry out this wonderful work, our help is needed. With our support, those providing children's palliative care can continue to offer these extraordinary service," she says. "It does not bear thinking about what these families would do without this. With your support, we can help ensure that these children and their families can make the most of the precious time they have together."

PHOTOS: Get Kate's style

Children's Hospice Week is April 26 through May 3. Watch the video above and tell Us: How do you think Middleton handled her first broadcast message?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton Speaks in First-Ever Recorded Broadcast Message