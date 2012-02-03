While Price William is deployed in the Falklands Islands, his wife Kate Middleton is getting right to work with her Patron duties.

The Duchess, who accepted an honorary patronage with Action on Addiction in January, paid a visit on Thursday to Clouds House, a drug and alcohol rehab facility, in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

"Catherine's visit lasted until the afternoon. She met with staff working there, as well as many of the patients being treated," a source tells Us Weekly. "In the morning she had some meetings with key staff at the Action on Addiction HQ, which is next to the rehabilitation facility."

In January, it was announced that the Duchess, 30, had accepted honorary positions with Action on Addiction, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, the Art Room and the National Portrait Gallery.

Kate will continue her duties next week, when she will visit the National Portrait Gallery in London on Feb. 8 to attend a private viewing of the Lucian Freud Portraits exhibition. On Valentine's Day (her first as a married woman) she will head to Liverpool to take place in a charity event for Action on Addiction & Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

