She graduated with a degree in art history, so it's no surprise that Kate Middleton has became a patron of The Art Room.

Wearing a $242 Birdie jacquard shirt dress by Irish designer Orla Kiely, the Duchess of Cambridge, 30, visited students at Rose Hill Primary School in Oxford, England, Tuesday. Inside the classroom, Middleton wore an apron that read "Miss Catherine" on the front as children worked on the poem "The Owl and The Pussycat."

The Art Room aims to build disadvantaged children's self-esteem, self-confidence and independence through art. It is one of five charities that Middleton became a patron of in January 2012.

On Monday, it was announced that Middleton and her husband, Prince William, 29, will visit Norway, Sweden and Denmark from March 20-27. The trips mark the beginning of their official overseas celebrations of The Queen's Diamond Jubilee, where William and Middleton will be guests of the Sovereign Head of State.

It will be William's first official visit to Sweden, though he has visited privately in the past, and Middleton's first official visit to all three countries.

