The Duchess of Cambridge took a cue from pop royalty for her latest fashion statement. Us Weekly has the first Stateside snap at the 29-year-old's ensemble at a Sunday dinner at the Waterside Inn in Bray, Berkshire.

Prince William's bride wore a salmon-pink satin dress by British designer (and rock scion) Stella McCartney.

If the girly dress seems familiar, that's because none other than Madonna wore the exact same frock three years ago -- at a May 2008 amFAR event at the Cannes Film Festival. (The Queen of Pop, 53, has long been a close pal of designer McCartney; when she wore that particular McCartney dress, Madonna was just months away from divorcing British hubby Guy Richie.)

Princess Catherine chose the number to help wrap up Prince Philip's 90th birthday celebration; she joined her husband, his royal cousins Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth and others for a sumptuous meal at Waterside, one of the country's most acclaimed and expensive eateries.

It's not the first time the newly-minted royal has taken cues from Hollywood. At last Thursday's ARK charity event, she wore a glittery Jenny Packham gown first seen on Leighton Meester in an episode of Gossip Girl.

