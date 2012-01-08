Giddyup!

Kate Middleton wowed in a sexy, floor-length lace dress Sunday at the War Horse premiere in London's West End. The Duchess, 29, and hubby Prince William, also 29, walked the red carpet at the premiere, which benefited the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The royal couple mingled with War Horse director Steven Spielberg and the film's cast, including star Jeremy Irvine.

The evening's biggest attraction might not have been the Duke and Duchess. Joey the horse, who plays the title character in War Horse, also walked the red carpet and mingled with the stars.

Kate turns 30 on Monday.

