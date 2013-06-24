When the world is watching your every move, you better have your look perfected -- and Kate Middleton hasn't made a wrong move yet. Here are the lessons in flawlessness we've learned from England's newest princess.

Never Have a Bad Hair Day: You'd be hard-pressed to name any of Kate's flaws, but her hair is her best feature -- and it's her trademark. In picture after picture, she works her long, sexy layers, bouncy waves, and enviable shine. You can mimic the glossiness with Kérastase Nutritive Bain Oléo-Relax Smoothing Shampoo -- Middleton is rumored to be a fan.

Ditch the Updo: When Middleton needs to get her hair off her face -- for a long afternoon greeting people on a receiving line, for instance -- she goes for a half-up style. She pulls up just enough to leave the bottom half full and makes sure there's volume on top. To get the look, spritz a volumizing spray like Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizer Spray on just-washed roots, and blow-dry with your head flipped over.

Embrace Your Brows: Middleton's strong brows are neat but full. They balance her high forehead and draw attention to her eyes. She gets them groomed regularly at Richard Ward Hair and Metrospa. Fill yours in with a creamy pencil, such as Benefit Instant Brow Pencil.

Flawless Skin Is No Accident: Though the paparazzi has been following her for years, Middleton has yet to take a bad picture. You only have to look as far as her mother, Carole Middleton, to see that she owes her amazing skin to good genes, but she doesn't take it for granted. Middleton reportedly sticks to a consistent skin-care routine and has been using Karin Herzog products for years.

