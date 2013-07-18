She's still "wait-y Katie!" The whole entire world, it seems, is sitting on pins and needles waiting for Kate Middleton to give birth to the royal baby -- and a new report in The Telegraph claims that the Duchess' "real" due date was Friday, July 19. The British paper went on to report that staff members at London's St. Mary's Hospital -- Kate will give birth in the swank Lindo Wing -- were instructed to avoid alcohol and be on their best behavior, with an expected due date on Friday.

A Palace aide tells Us Weekly the July 19 due date report is "not true," and adds: "Kate's due date has passed."

For now, Kate, 31, and Prince William are still ensconced at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. Middleton retreated to the compound, 50 miles away from London, last weekend after scorching London temperatures -- and a lack of air conditioning at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace -- became too unbearable.

Whenever the Duchess does go into labor, there's a detailed plan in place. The palace staff is "on call every day and night in July for this," explains a palace insider to Us. "There is nothing left to prepare or plan for."

Adds a Royal Air Force source of William, 31: "William is not on paternity leave yet but he has had to take time off work now. He did double shifts the week before he returned to London. We're all on the edge of our seats for news. I thought the baby would be born by now!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton's Due Date "Has Passed" New Hospital Report "Not True"; Couple in Bucklesbury