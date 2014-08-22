Flyin' solo! Leaving both of the men in her life (Princes William and George) behind, Kate Middleton is going on her first individual royal tour next month, traveling to Malta for a two-day stay.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 32, will arrive in the island nation on Saturday, Sept. 20. Her first event will be at the stunning San Anton Palace, where she will be staying and meeting with President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Later in the visit, Middleton will also meet Joseph Muscat, the Prime Minister of Malta.

On Saturday, the royal will get a feel for the republic in the Mediterranean Sea, viewing a historical reenactment of military events, taking in historical documents at the National Library, and celebrating the country's Independence Day with an evening soirée.

With Middleton representing the Queen to recognize the 50th anniversary of Malta's independence from the UK, the celebrations will continue on Sunday, Sept. 21, when the Duchess will begin the day with a church service at St. John's Co-Cathedral.

After that, she'll continue on to visit the government's Agenzija Zghazagh (Agency for Youth), tour the historic Vittoriosa Square, and view Maltese art at St. Lawrence's Church.

Prince George's mum will wrap up her trip with a Grand Harbour boat ride, which will offer views of Vittoriosa and Valletta. Her final event will be another Independence Day celebration as she appears at the British High Commissioner's Garden Party at the High Commissioner's Residence.