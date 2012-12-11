New reports claim Jacintha Saldanha, the hospital nurse who was pranked by two Australian DJs while caring for pregnant Kate Middleton, left a suicide note behind before taking her own life late last week.

London's Evening Standard reported Tuesday that Saldanha, 46, wrote the letter to husband Ben Barboza and their two children, Junal, 17, and Lisha, 14. But her family is still seeking answers over the circumstances of her death.

"There are unexplained circumstances. The family want to know everything. All the facts, fully and clearly," Labour MP Keith Vaz, who is representing the family, told hospital chairman Lord Glenarthur, according to the Evening Standard. "The hospital needs to be more proactive, a full inquiry is needed and the family need to be included in that."

Saldanha was found dead Dec. 7 near King Edward VII Hospital where Middleton, 30, had been treated for acute morning sickness. She was fooled by Syndey-based DJs Mel Greig and Michael Christian on Dec. 5 when they called in pretending to be Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, asking for an update on the Duchess of Cambridge's health. Saldanha passed the phone to another employee, who then unknowingly provided personal information to the pranksters.

In an emotional TV interview on Monday, Dec. 10, Greig and Christian said they're "shattered, gutted, heartbroken," over Saldanha's death.

"I've wanted to just reach out to them and just give them a big hug and say sorry," Greig said tearfully. "I hope they're okay, I really do. I hope they get through this."

Widower Barboza shared his grief on his Facebook page, writing, "I am devastated with the tragic loss of my beloved wife Jacintha in tragic circumstances. She will be laid to rest in Shirva, India."

