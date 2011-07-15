Riding royal!

The 2001 Volkswagen Golf that originally belonged to Duchess Kate (back when she was a non-royal) can be yours for a price. The car's current owner, Sonny Brazil, is auctioning off the 10-year-old vehicle on eBay.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate, 29, bought the indigo blue Volkswagen in Edinburgh for £10,818 back in November 2001. She continued driving the car until February 2007, when she handed it over to her younger brother James.

In 2009, James sold the car to Brazil's father, who owns a car dealership. He described the Duchess' brother as "very nice" and "a real gentleman."

Also left behind in the vehicle? A pair of cufflinks, which will go to the car's new owner. "I'm not quite sure who the cufflinks belong to," Brazil said. "They might have been [Prince] William's, or they could have belonged to James. It's amazing to think I only paid about £1,400 for the car and now it's worth far more than that."

During the time that Kate owned the vehicle, she racked up about 60,000 miles. Brazil has driven only about 2,500 miles since the car was handed over to him from James.

Bidding for the car began on Friday, starting at £20,000.

