While the world saw a lot of Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011, this year entirely belongs to Queen Elizabeth II and her Diamond Jubilee.

To take part in such an occasion, Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and their company Party Pieces, are getting into the spirit and offering up several pieces of festive royal-inspired merchandise.

From a cardboard carriage teapot vase to purple jeweled party crowns, the Middletons have covered all the bases for Brits who want to throw their own fetes celebrating the 85-year-old Queen's 60th year at the throne.

"It's a year for celebrations, and right at the top of the list is the Diamond Jubilee which will center around a long weekend on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th of June!" the Party Pieces website reads.

Next month, Prince Harry will travel to Belize, The Bahamas and Jamaica to represent his grandmother on behalf of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

During his 10-day tour, Prince William's sexy single brother, 27, will visit various philanthropic organizations and localities, plus participate in track races and coach a rugby game.

