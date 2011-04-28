What's a princess (er, Duchess) without her tiara?

Royal newlywed Kate Middleton was a vision in white as she stepped out in an Alexander McQueen wedding gown designed by the British brand's creative director Sarah Burton.

But what dazzling accessories did the 29-year-old bride choose for accents? Us Weekly has the scoop below.

Her tiara, (Cartier), was made in 1936 and was purchased by The Duke of York (King George VI) for his Duchess (The Queen Mother) three weeks before he succeeded his brother as King. Queen Elizabeth received the tiara from her mother on her 18th birthday. The sparkling tiara held Middleton's transparent veil, made of ivory silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers.

Middleton's diamond earrings (by Robinson Pelham) were inspired by her family's new coat of arms: a pear-shaped diamond set drop and a pave-set diamond acorn in the center. Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael, gave them to her as a personal gift for her wedding day.

"Catherine's jewelry epitomizes the modern yet timeless bride -- she successfully blended elements from several eras together," jewelry expert Michael O'Connor tells Us. "Her platinum and diamond pear-shaped drop earrings are very much in trend right now, and demonstrate a chic princess style. Catherine's platinum and diamond tiara borrowed from the Queen is a nod to the past and shows the emotional bond between Catherine and her new family. And of course, the stunning blue sapphire engagement ring added just the right pop of color and was a nod to William's mother."

Although many of the royal-wedding attendees' footwear of choice was Jimmy Choo (Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Mrs. Middleton), Middleton's hand-made ivory duchess satin shoes were designed by the team at McQueen.

