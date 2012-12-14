Who better to design Kate Middleton's maternity wear than her now-pregnant wedding dress designer?

Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen and world-famous designer of the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic April 2011 wedding gown, was awarded on OBE by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace Thursday, Dec 13. The designer received the honor for her services to the British fashion industry.

"I'm very, very humbled and it's just a huge honor to be here -- I'm very lucky," Burton said via The Telegraph. "I've been given some amazing opportunities -- to work for someone as amazing as Lee and then having the honor of doing the wedding dress, that was a real honor."

Since Middleton announced last week she is expecting her first child with husband Prince William, the designer was asked if she will be making her maternity clothes.

Burton, who is pregnant with twins due in February, laughed and replied, "I hope I will be."

Hopefully the Duchess will be seen out and about soon -- Kate is recovering privately at home a bout of acute morning sickness.

"I don't know why they call it morning sickness -- they should call it all day and all night sickness," William, 30, joked to former Centrepoint chairman Michael O'Higgins on Dec. 8 at London's Royal Albert Hall. "[Recovery is] a long old process but she is getting there. She feels like it is going to go on forever."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress Designer Wants to Design Her Maternity Clothes