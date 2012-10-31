Kate Moss: Breaking up with Johnny Depp was a 'nightmare'

Wonderwall Editors

From her "heroin chic"-era debut as the ultimate doe-eyed super-waif to the stories of her hard-partying and high-profile romances, Kate Moss has been through the public ringer in her decades-spanning career. She recently sat down with Vanity Fair in a rare and candid interview, where she offers her perspective on the rumors, her relationship with Johnny Depp and why, at 38, she's happiest at home with her husband and daughter.

On rumors Kate did heroin and was anorexic:

"I had never even taken heroin — it was nothing to do with me at all."

"I was thin, but that's because I was doing shows, working really hard. ... You'd get home from work and there was no food. You'd get to work in the morning, there was no food. ... But I was never anorexic. They knew it wasn't true — otherwise I wouldn't be able to work."