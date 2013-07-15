She may be known for her "heroin chic" look, but Kate Moss wants her fans to know that she never did heroin and was not anorexic. In the August issue of Allure, the 39-year-old British model defends her famous size zero figure and denies 2005 reports that she was using drugs.

PHOTOS: Kate Moss through the years

"It was horrible, especially the anorexic thing," Moss says of the rumors. "The heroin, I was like, 'Oh, it's just ridiculous. I don't do heroin. Just because I wear a bit of black eyeliner that's smudged . . .'"

"But the anorexic thing was a lot more upsetting, to be held responsible for somebody's illness," the fashion icon explains. "I wasn't anorexic."

PHOTOS: Britain's hottest stars

Now, Moss lives a quieter life out of the direct spotlight with husband Jamie Hince, whom she wed in July 2011. She does, however, still follow a few beauty rules including always having "clean hair" and not wearing sweatpants or twinsets.

"I don't mind a bikini bottom," she says of her thoughts on tan lines. "My husband likes lines on the bum -- men like white bums. I try not to have a white boob."

PHOTOS: Supermodel moms

Moss is also mom to daughter Lila, almost 11, who may be dreaming of following in her fashionable footsteps.

"She's watched The Devil Wears Prada ten times, and she's got a desk in her room with a phone . . . She puts a little outfit on and picks up the phone: 'Hello, Miranda Priestly's office.' I say, 'Lila, do you know who Miranda Priestly is in real life?' But she just doesn't care," Moss says of the 2006 movie allegedly inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. "She's like, 'Hello, Miranda Priestly's office. Can you hold? Patrick Demarchelier on the line!' I died when I heard her do it. So funny. She doesn't have a clue who she is, but it's word for word."

For more of Moss' interview -- and more photos from her shoot -- pick up the August issue of Allure on sale July 23.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Moss: I Was Never Anorexic, Never Did Heroin