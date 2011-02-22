Kate Moss is a DIY bride.

The model-turned-designer, 37, is creating her own wedding dress for her July 2 nuptials to rocker beau Jamie Hince, 40, the UK's Daily Mail reports.

During her Sunday fashion show in London, designer Vivienne Westwood, a longtime Moss pal, revealed she had not been tapped to create the dress.

"No, I think she’s designing it herself," she told the British paper of Moss, who created a clothing line for Topshop and designed purses for Longchamp. "She has done her own fashion range and she knows about clothes. She knows what she is doing, she doesn’t need my help. Kate is a mate. I’ve known her for years and I’m really happy for her."

No word yet if Moss -- who met The Kills frontman in 2007 -- will design the bridesmaid dresses as well, though the Daily Mail says she's already picked eight-year-old daughter Lila (from her previous relationship to film editor Jefferson Hack) to be the chief bridesmaid.

