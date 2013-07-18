Whoopsie daisy! Usually poised Kate Moss suffered from a silly Marilyn Monroe moment during a lunchtime outing to The Ivy in London on Wednesday, July 17. The supermodel was stepping out onto the street when an errant gust of wind blew by and her skirt flew up.

The 39-year-old, who wore a chic summery black dress for the outing, had a good sense of humor about the incident, however, and laughed off the near-wardrobe malfunction as photographers snapped away. Moss managed to hold down the front part of her skirt daintily before she showed off too much of her famously svelte figure.

In a recent interview for Allure magazine's August issue, Moss opened up about that very figure, shooting down longstanding rumors that she was using drugs to maintain her size zero figure.

"It was horrible, especially the anorexic thing," she told the magazine. "The heroin, I was like, 'Oh, it's just ridiculous. I don't do heroin. Just because I wear a bit of black eyeliner that's smudged…"

"But the anorexia thing was a lot more upsetting, to be held responsible for somebody's illness," she continued. "I wasn't anorexic."

Earlier this year, Moss showed off her enviable figure by posing completely in the buff for an ad for St. Tropez self-tanning products.

"I'm so excited to be working with St.Tropez," she said in a statement to Us Weekly. "I've been using the products since they started and it's a really trustworthy, cool brand. I always feel more confident with a St. Tropez tan!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Moss Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Skirt Flies Up in Marilyn Monroe Moment: Picture