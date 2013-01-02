Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are letting their actions speak louder than words.

The long-rumored couple spent New Year's together at the Ritz-Carlton on St. Thomas, the New York Post's Page Six reports, confirming one of the worst-kept secrets of 2012.

Upton, 20, and Verlander, 29, soaked up some rays by the pool and went for walks around the resort during their holiday getaway, and an onlooker tells the paper that there was no mistaking the pair's chemistry.

"He keeps a conservative distance, but still you can tell they are dating," the source said.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her Detroit Tigers pitcher beau have been linked since the summer of 2012 after they hung out together at several Detroit hot spots, including an Aerosmith concert and a local bar.

The pair met while shooting a video game commercial in February 2012.

Upton and Verlander have yet to comment on their reported relationship, though the twosome have been spotted at sporting events together since their initial hangouts.

Luckily for curious fans, however, relatives of both parties involved have been a bit more forthcoming.

"I heard he has been on dates with a Sports Illustrated girl," Verlander's grandfather Richard Verlander Sr. told Celebuzz last October. "I saw a photo. She's beautiful. They make a good-looking pair because he's a good-looking man, too."

Verlander, for his part, had a good-natured reaction to his grandfather’s inadvertent reveal.

"I'm not confirming or denying anything," he told USA Today later that month. "I'll leave that to my grandfather. God bless him ... I never thought I'd have to prepare my grandfather. It's a whole different world. I can't believe that people would call my grandparents. It's tough when people start trying to dig into your personal life."

