Kate Upton may have almost bared it all on the cover of Sports Illustrated—but she isn't ready to open up about her love life just yet.

Sports Illustrated's newest cover girl, 19, played coy about rumors that she's dating New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez during her February 16 appearance on the Ellen Show. Host Ellen DeGeneres did her best to get the blonde beauty to tell all, asking what her "boyfriend" said when he saw her buzzed-about cover shot. "How does your boyfriend Mark Sanchez feel about all this? He must be proud, right?" the comedienne asked. Upton's reply? "Even if I had a boyfriend, I wouldn’t ask how he felt about it," the giggly--and visibly uncomfortable--model assured the host. "Have you met [Sanchez] before?" DeGeneres pressed. "I met him," Upton replied. "My sister works for the Jets...So I went to all the games."

"So now you're dating him? How long have you been dating?" DeGeneres quizzed her guest. "I don't know what you're talking about!" Upton laughed in response.

Though she may have been reluctant to discuss Sanchez, 25, Upton couldn't hide her attraction to the hunky NFL star when DeGeneres shared his photo with her audience. "Don't you think [Sanchez] is cute?" DeGeneres asked. "Yeah. He is cute," the model admitted, as DeGeneres gleefully shouted: "She's dating Mark Sanchez!"

The talk show host may feel confident in her conclusion, but neither Upton or Sanchez have confirmed their rumored romance—and an insider close to the swimsuit model says for now, the two are keeping things casual. "They started hanging out about seven months ago," an Upton source tells Us Weekly. "He's always at her apartment [and] has dropped off gifts and flowers for her." But, the pal adds, "It isn’t serious."

