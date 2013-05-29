The secret's out -- maybe Victoria's Secret is a fan of Kate Upton after all. But according to New York Post's Page Six, the 20-year-old model is less than pleased that old photos of her are featured in their new catalog after they dissed her in the past.

Last year, Sophia Neophitou, a booker for the lingerie company, told the New York Times they would "never" use Kate for a Victoria's Secret show, calling her look "too obvious."

"She’s like a footballer’s wife, with the too-blond hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy," Neophitou said.

A source tells Page Six that Upton was understandably shocked and angry to see an image of herself wearing a black bra surface on the back cover of Victoria's Secret's new catalog.

"The pictures are from 2011,” the source is quoted as saying. “Kate’s not currently contracted to work with Victoria’s Secret, and they didn’t contact her before they used these images.”

In the past, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been vocal about dealing with body bashers -- ranging from booking agents to nasty online commentators.

"It was hard at first. You sit there and you’re like ‘Is something wrong with me?'" Upton told Vogue about the criticism she's faced. "The things that they’re rejecting are things that I can’t change. I can’t change my bra size. They’re natural! I can work out and I can stay healthy and motivated, but I can’t change some things."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Upton "Furious" at Victoria's Secret for Using Old Lingerie Photos: Report