Sans makeup, Kate Upton is still camera-ready! The model stepped out in New York on Monday looking fresh-faced and makeup-free.

PHOTOS: Kate's amazing body

Wearing beige-capped flats, pink pastel skinny pants and a loose-fitting gray T-shirt, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked casual-chic walking through the Big Apple. She completed the laid-back look with a bright blue tote and Ray Ban sunglasses, her blond tresses gathered into a low ponytail.

This past Saturday, Upton was hard at work showing off her amazing bikini body in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. while she filmed "The Other Woman" with Cameron Diaz.

PHOTOS: Love lives of models

The blond bombshell, who was recently romantically linked to "Dancing With the Stars" pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, has opened up about her seemingly atypical model behavior -- which includes staying as down to earth as possible.

"I never set out to be on the runway," she told Vogue in June.

PHOTOS: "DWTS" hottest hookups

Explaining why she interacts with fans through her Twitter and funny Keek videos, she added, "I didn't buy the magazines that had models on the covers, because I didn't know them ... So I think this kind of gives me, as a model, a personality that people can connect with."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celebs without makeup

Best and worst beach bods

Best bikini Twitpics