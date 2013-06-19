Kate Upton goes makeup free, looks fresh-faced in New York
Sans makeup, Kate Upton is still camera-ready! The model stepped out in New York on Monday looking fresh-faced and makeup-free.
Wearing beige-capped flats, pink pastel skinny pants and a loose-fitting gray T-shirt, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked casual-chic walking through the Big Apple. She completed the laid-back look with a bright blue tote and Ray Ban sunglasses, her blond tresses gathered into a low ponytail.
This past Saturday, Upton was hard at work showing off her amazing bikini body in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. while she filmed "The Other Woman" with Cameron Diaz.
The blond bombshell, who was recently romantically linked to "Dancing With the Stars" pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, has opened up about her seemingly atypical model behavior -- which includes staying as down to earth as possible.
"I never set out to be on the runway," she told Vogue in June.
PHOTOS: "DWTS" hottest hookups
Explaining why she interacts with fans through her Twitter and funny Keek videos, she added, "I didn't buy the magazines that had models on the covers, because I didn't know them ... So I think this kind of gives me, as a model, a personality that people can connect with."
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 05, 2018 These are the best football movies of all time