On Monday, Sports Illustrated finally revealed its much anticipated pics of their Swimsuit issue with blonde beauty and soon-to-be-household name Kate Upton as its cover model.

PHOTOS: See more hot shots of Kate Upton's body

The 19-year-old star equestrian turned supermodel poses in a teeny brown and red string bikini bottom and a matching triangle top that barely holds in her eye-popping assets.

PHOTOS: Celebs with super hot bodies

While SI always features a scantily clad beauty on their cover, the 5-foot-10 teenage stunner's two-piece falls on the more scandalous end of the spectrum when compared to recent years.

In 2010, Brooklyn Decker (who was 22 at the time) went topless (she covered up her breasts with her arms) and wore a modest yellow bikini bottom. The following year, Russian model Irina Shayk (then 25) showed off her bod in a pink and yellow swimsuit that actually seemed to fit!

PHOTOS: Stars who love models

Since Upton appears to be two pieces of double-sided tape away from both a nip slip and exposing her unmentionables, we want your thoughts on her cover.

Tell Us: Do you think she should have been more covered up?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly