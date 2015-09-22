It's over! Kate Walsh and her longtime boyfriend, Chris Case, have broken up, according to a new report.

Us Weekly is reporting that the "Private Practice" star and her man actually split a few months ago.

"It was amicable," a source said. "They are just in different places in their lives and it wasn't working. Kate has been upset but trying to get over it."

The couple was fairly private about their lives and weren't regularly pictured together at events. She did, though, speak about her writer-producer man earlier this year with Ellen DeGenerous, saying they were developing a show about him having to deal with all of her cats.

"My boyfriend's highly allergic and it's ridiculous," she said. "His tune changed once we were like, 'Maybe there's some sort of job here for these cats.' And suddenly his tune started to change. We are making an animated series called Cat Stories."