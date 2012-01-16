Kate Walsh Copies Kate Hudson's 2010 Golden Globes Dress
Back in 2010, Kate Hudson arrived at the Golden Globs in a white Marchesa gown with a structured bustier top and architectural bodice that was so stunning, it instantly became one of the most memorable award show looks ever.
And it appears that the dress made a lasting impression on one star in particular.
Private Practice’s Kate Walsh, 44, wore a nearly identical design by Mandalay to the InStyle and HBO Post Golden Globes parties in Beverly Hills. She paired the dress, which was a bit shorter than the original one with pointy nude heels.
Tell Us: Which version do you like better?
