Kate Walsh broke some big news on Bethenny Frankel's new talk show, announcing that she's leaving Private Practice.

The never-reticent Bethenny didn't beat around the bush, asking Kate directly about her status on the show, and to a chorus of "Awwwws" from the audience, Kate confirmed that she is indeed leaving the ABC series.

"This is my last season for Private Practice. It's been an incredible journey, an amazing ride. I'm hugely, hugely grateful," Kate said.

"It's been a long time being Addison and I feel incredibly grateful to Shonda Rhimes and all the fans that have been there from day one to now, but I'm really excited about the last season," Kate revealed.

"It's bittersweet. It's a huge chapter of my life, it's been eight years," Kate confessed.

Private Practice has been picked up for ABC this fall, but only for 13 episodes, which begs the question -- will it continue without Kate, or will her last episode be the series finale?

Kate's full interview will air on the syndicated Bethenny on June 13.

